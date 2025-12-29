BTS, Blackpink, Exo to return in early 2026, Big Bang hints at concert for 20th anniversary

2026 will be a big year for K-pop, as some of the biggest names of the industry from different generations are planning long-awaited group comebacks after members spent the past few years focusing on solo projects.

Headlined by long-awaited returns of superstar groups like BTS, Blackpink, Big Bang and Exo, powerful rookie groups that debuted late 2025 and those officially looking to step into the K-pop scene are expected to create more buzz in 2026, driving renewed fan interest and commercial activity.

Iconic groups returning

Second-generation boy group Big Bang is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April 2026, featuring all three members of the group — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. This marks the group’s first major group activity since releasing their single, “Still Life” in 2022, and since sharing the stage at G-Dragon’s recent encore concert, “Ubermensch,” on Dec. 14.

Though the group is yet to announce the release of new music in the upcoming year, G-Dragon stated during his recent solo concert that the group is preparing 2026 to be a “coming-of-age ceremony” for the group, teasing at the possibility of the group’s concert other than the group’s Coachella performance.

BTS, having completed their mandatory military service, is set to drop a new album and embark on a large-scale worldwide tour in the spring of 2026. It will mark their first group comeback since their 2022 album “Proof.”

During a recent live broadcast on fan platform Weverse, the group teased: “Let 2026 be the year of BTS. Something big is coming. The recording was finished months ago, and we’ve been revising ever since.”

Blackpink is also in the final stages of producing a new full-length album, scheduled for release in the first half of 2026. It will mark their first full-group album since their “Born Pink” album in 2022 and their single “Jump” from July 2025.

Each of the members has been focusing on solo work, which has brought them huge success. Member Rose’s solo track, “APT.” has been nominated for three Grammy Awards — song of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance — marking the first time a K-pop female artist received a Grammy nomination and the first instance a K-pop act was shortlisted in a major general-field category.

Boy group Exo is also set to return with their eighth EP, “Reverxe” on Jan. 19. Six members, including Chinese member Lay, are participating in what will be the first group release in two years.

Exo’s Dec. 20 performance at the 2025 Melon Music Awards has gained traction online in South Korea, as it was their first performance at the ceremony in eight years, with many fans highly anticipating their upcoming comeback.

“We’re going to make 2026 all about Exo,” the group said at a recent fan event.

Eyes on power rookies and major debuts

While legacy acts anchor the top, attention is also on this year’s rookie groups, many of whom will enter their second year with a stronger footing and global ambitions.

Groups like Cortis, Allday Project, Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii all made high-profile debuts in 2025, as made evident through their achievements in year-end ceremonies and their chart performance.

Other anticipated debuts include Alpha Drive One, a boy group formed of winners of Mnet’s male audition program, “Boys II Planet.” With each of the members having a strong fanbase and their predebut single “Formula” creating buzz worldwide, all eyes are on the group's Jan. 12 official debut.

Backed by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, another highly anticipated debut is slated for next year. In November 2025, Lee announced plans to launch a new boy group under A2O Entertainment in Korea, marking his return to the industry three years after departing SM.