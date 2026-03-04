K-pop powerhouse outlines 2026 plans for Babymonster and Treasure as it pushes to expand artist roster

YG Entertainment said Wednesday it is preparing to debut a new boy group this fall, marking the agency’s first launch of a male idol act since Treasure six years ago.

The company revealed the plan through its official blog, stating that it is “preparing a new boy group, targeting fall 2026.”

Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment founder and executive producer, hinted at the project last year, saying the agency had been closely evaluating a team of male trainees being considered for debut.

“We have been continuing to explore and analyze these trainees,” Yang said at the time. “I hope to launch a new team next year.”

From 2025, Yang has been pushing internal reforms at the company, including efforts to shorten album production timelines and strengthen the discovery of new intellectual property.

“We will continue refining the results of our preparations and deliver exciting news throughout the year,” the company said.

YG also shared upcoming plans for its current artists, including Treasure and girl group Babymonster.

Babymonster is set to release a new EP in May, followed by its second full-length album later this fall. Yang introduced the EP’s main track, “Choom,” explaining that the Korean word for dance inspired the concept.

“The lettering for the Korean word ‘choom’ looks very cool,” he said. “It has an Asian aesthetic that resembles someone spreading their arms and dancing.”

The group will also embark on its second world tour beginning in June, with concerts planned across South America, Europe and Oceania.

Treasure, meanwhile, will return with an EP in June, which Yang described as the start of the group’s “second chapter.”

“The members suddenly came to me and said they wanted to try hip-hop, which surprised me,” Yang said. “When you hear this album, you’ll realize that Treasure can do this kind of music as well. You can expect a stylish, distinctly YG sound they’ve never shown before.”