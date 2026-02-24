As solo careers expand, insiders speculate the group contract could conclude this year

Blackpink’s upcoming EP “Deadline” may become the group’s last release as a full unit under YG Entertainment, with industry insiders suggesting the quartet’s group contract could expire as early as this year.

YG Entertainment on Tuesday unveiled a teaser for the EP’s main track “Go” ahead of the album’s Friday release. "Deadline” marks Blackpink’s first album in about three years and five months. The five-track EP includes “Jump,” which was prereleased in July.

Unlike the typical promotional cycle that follows a K-pop album launch, Blackpink currently has no confirmed group schedule.

“Nothing has been finalized regarding promotions, but it may be difficult,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity. “Each member is heavily focused on individual activities, and coordinating full-group promotions is not easy.”

Member Jisoo is set to begin promotional activities on Thursday for the Netflix series “Monthly Boyfriend,” which premieres March 6. Jennie is currently appearing on the variety program “The Secret Friends Club,” while Rose, now signed with The Black Label for her solo activities, has been traveling between Korea and overseas for individual schedules.

In December 2023, Blackpink renewed its group contract with YG Entertainment. However, the members signed separate agreements for solo activities, mostly with independent agencies. While contract terms vary, it is common for successful idols from major agencies to sign three-year renewals.

“Among successful groups from major agencies, a three-year renewal is typical,” another industry insider said. “It’s enough time to prepare a new album and complete a world tour. Blackpink likely signed a deal structured around that cycle,” the insider said.

Though the exact length of Blackpink’s group contract remains undisclosed, industry insiders speculate that the current agreement may conclude by the end of this year.

The release timing of “Deadline” has also drawn attention. The EP was originally expected to drop ahead of the group’s world tour of the same name, but its release was reportedly delayed by nearly a year due to the members’ busy individual commitments.

As each member’s individual brand power has grown significantly over the past three years, some observers say coordinating group activities has become increasingly complex.

“The members’ solo careers are doing extremely well, so the incentive for full-group activities may not be as strong as before,” the insider said. “At times during the recent world tour, it felt more like individual performances than a cohesive group show. The members themselves may also sense that continuing as a full unit is becoming more difficult.”