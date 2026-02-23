Pop-up stores celebrating the release of the third EP from Blackpink will operate in Seoul from Saturday to March 8, YG Entertainment announced Monday.

Merchandise, including an exclusive lineup of items, will be available for purchase at two venues. The Seoul edition will combine the group’s edgy style with the aesthetics of Korean culture.

Temporary sites will run in a number of cities abroad afterward, including Hong Kong and Macao.

The five-member act is set to release “Deadline” on Feb. 27. It will be fronted by “Go,” along with four more tracks, including the prerelease “Jump.”

Fans will be able to listen to all songs from the upcoming EP one day ahead of release at the National Museum of Korea through its first collaboration with a K-pop artist.