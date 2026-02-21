K-pop girl group Blackpink hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube, making it the first official artist channel to hit the milestone, the video sharing platform said Saturday.

To celebrate such an achievement, YouTube said it presented Blackpink with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.

"The dynamic female powerhouse that is Blackpink has earned international acclaim on YouTube with their mega hit songs and fierce performances," YouTube said on its official blog.

"The group has continuously raised the bar on YouTube, pioneering new ways to connect with their fans," it added. (Yonhap)