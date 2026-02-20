Rose of Blackpink bagged the No. 1 spot on Global Single of the Year 2025, charted by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, said the Italy-based organization on Thursday local time.

Her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.,” was the best-selling single in 2025, making her the first singer outside of North America and Europe to secure the title, it added. Psy was the first Korean singer to make the chart in 2012 and BTS made the cut in 2020 and 2021, as did Jungkook in 2024.

It also is “the first time a winning single has featured non-English lyrics,” said the organization.

The pair opened the Grammy Awards ceremony last month as a nominee for best pop performance by a duo or group. The breakout hit was also shortlisted for song of the year and record of the year.