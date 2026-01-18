Seventeen, Blackpink and Monsta X are among the acts expected to revisit contracts this year

The length and terms of K-pop groups’ exclusive contracts with their agencies are rarely disclosed to the public, particularly when it comes to renewal deals. Most groups sign an initial seven-year contract, in line with the Fair Trade Commission’s standard contract for entertainers. However, second and third renewals tend to follow far more flexible timelines, varying by group and even by individual member.

In many cases, groups opt for shorter renewal terms of around three years, while individual members may sign for less than two years. There are exceptions, with some acts choosing longer second contracts of five years or more, but these remain relatively uncommon.

Against this backdrop, several major K-pop groups — including Seventeen, Blackpink and Monsta X — are expected to enter key contract discussions this year.

Seventeen, a 13-member boy group under Pledis Entertainment, renewed its contract in July 2021, roughly a year before its original seven-year term was set to expire. Assuming the group signed a five-year extension at the time, discussions about renewing the contract could take place later this year.

Given Seventeen’s strong global performance in recent years and the group’s reputation for rare internal unity, the outlook for renewal is broadly positive. However, the timing is complicated by the fact that several members are beginning their mandatory military service. In South Korea, all able-bodied men must complete military service between the ages of 19 and 30, a factor that often influences contract structures and timelines.

Pledis Entertainment could not be reached for comment regarding the group’s renewal plans.

Blackpink is another high-profile act whose contract situation is drawing attention. The quartet renewed only its group activities contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, while maintaining individual freedom for solo activities. Renewed contracts typically run for about three years, suggesting that discussions could resurface as early as the second half of 2026.

This year marks Blackpink’s 10th anniversary since its debut in August 2016. The group is set to release its third EP, “Deadline,” on Feb. 27 — sharing its title with an ongoing world tour that will conclude in Hong Kong on Jan. 26. Following album promotions in the spring and a potential encore concert in the summer to mark the anniversary, Blackpink may then offer clearer signals regarding the future of its group activities.

Monsta X, under Starship Entertainment, is also expected to revisit contract talks this year. The group debuted in 2015, and members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney renewed their second exclusive contracts in 2022.

If that extension were structured for three or four years — a common industry practice — the contracts would be up for discussion again in 2026. The timing is particularly notable as most members are either nearing completion of, or have already finished, their military service, removing a key variable that often complicates renewal negotiations.