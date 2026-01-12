DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen shared their thoughts on “Serenade,” their first EP together, via their agency Pledis Entertainment.

The EP, released Monday, comprises six ballads about the emotions accumulated through love.

The lead track “Blue,” DK believes, suits the cold weather and is also the right song to highlight the pair’s voices.

“We went to great lengths recording ‘Blue,’” he elaborates, taking pains to convey feelings and to perfect harmony, which makes the track all the more dear to them.

Each singer has solo tracks in the new EP as well: DK sings “Rockstar” and Seungkwan, “Dream Serenade.” DK describes Seungkwan’s voice as heartwarming and comforting, while Seungkwan highlights how DK can portray a wide range of emotions.

Above all, the duo hopes the upcoming effort will deliver their sensibilities and sincerity.