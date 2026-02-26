The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the US Embassy in Seoul have signed a memorandum of understanding to formally collaborate on "Freedom 250," a yearlong initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The purpose of Freedom 250 is to commemorate ideals that shaped the US: liberty, opportunity and innovation. In Korea, the initiative also serves as an occasion to reflect on the broader trajectory of the alliance.

The partnership is intended to underscore how the bilateral relationship has evolved from a security-centered alliance into a comprehensive partnership spanning trade, technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Under the agreement, AmCham and the embassy will jointly host commemorative programs and executive-level dialogues throughout the year to promote deeper understanding of the alliance and the values underpinning it. AmCham will contribute business community perspectives, provide a platform for policy dialogue and incorporate Freedom 250 branding into selected programs across its network.

“We will highlight how our shared values of freedom and innovation continue to sustain the US-Korea alliance and translate that trust into meaningful engagements,” said James Kim, chairperson of AmCham.

“Freedom 250 is not just a celebration of the past — it is a launch pad for the future,” said Jim Heller, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul. “Our collaboration with AmCham shows how American ideals and Korean innovation together drive global progress.”