The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Thursday hosted a special luncheon meeting with Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, offering US companies a platform to engage with Korea amid ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations.

The event followed a closed-door meeting held in August 2025 and brought together about 110 executives and stakeholders from major Korean and US companies. AmCham said participants exchanged views on Seoul’s trade policy direction and explored ways to deepen bilateral ties to stabilize the Korea-US trade environment.

“We are grateful for the continued investment and partnership of US companies, which contributed to a record inflow of foreign investment into Korea in 2025,” Yeo said.

“Seoul will faithfully implement the tariff agreement while sharing progress with Washington to enhance stability in bilateral trade and further strengthen economic cooperation,” he added.

AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim noted that since taking office, Yeo has led tariff negotiations with Washington, achieving tangible progress through close coordination with US counterparts.

“We will continue to support Korea’s efforts and work closely with Yeo to deepen bilateral trade ties and ensure a stable, forward-looking business environment,” Kim said.

AmCham added that it will continue to serve as an economic bridge between Korea and the US by facilitating dialogue and contributing to a policy supporting mutual growth and innovation.