Hanni returns while Minji remains in ongoing talks with the agency

Danielle, a member of the girl group NewJeans, has been removed from both the group and her agency Ador, marking a major turning point in the months-long contract dispute that has divided the team.

In a statement released Monday, Ador said it officially terminated Danielle’s exclusive contract, citing irreparable damage to trust and ongoing conflict stemming from the group’s legal dispute with the agency.

“We have determined that it is no longer possible for Danielle to remain a member of NewJeans or an artist under Ador,” the company said through its official statement released to the press. “We notified (Danielle) today of the termination of her exclusive contract.”

The company added that it would pursue legal action against Danielle’s family member and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, who it claims were responsible for causing the dispute and for Danielle’s eventual exit.

The dispute originated in 2024, after Min eventually resigned from her CEO position since being asked to step down by Hybe in April 2024. Following Min’s departure, NewJeans members contested the validity of their contracts, claiming that Ador had breached the terms and that their exclusive contracts had effectively ended in November 2024.

Matters were taken to court a month after, as Ador filed a contract validity lawsuit against NewJeans and an injunction to prevent the members from engaging in independent activities. In October 30, the Seoul Central District Court later ruled in favor of Ador, dismissing the group’s attempt to terminate the contract early and ruling that NewJeans must stay with Ador until 2029.

Additionally, Ador clarified Monday that after further talks, Hanni will be returning to Ador and as a NewJeans member. The agency added that talks are still ongoing with Minji, but in a positive manner “to expand the mutual understanding between the two parties.”

The other two members of NewJeans, Haerin and Hyein, were confirmed earlier to continue its activities in the group under Ador in November 12.

The company added that it will explain the details of the whole conflict in full in a separate event, with the date and method to be announced later.