Danielle Marsh, who on Monday became the first member to formally exit NewJeans, is a Korean Australian singer who debuted in 2022 as part of the five-member girl group under Hybe subsidiary Ador.

The agency announced the termination of her exclusive contract Monday, alleging that her family member delayed the resolution process between NewJeans and Ador.

That same day, Ador announced plans to file a lawsuit against Danielle, seeking contractual penalties and damages. While specific figures were not disclosed, Ador stated that any penalty would be calculated based on the formula stipulated in the contract.

Born in 2005, Danielle spent part of her childhood in Australia before moving to South Korea, a background that has shaped both her identity and public image. She is known among fans for her upbeat personality and expressive stage presence, and has often been described as one of the group’s emotional anchors.

She has also been one of NewJeans’ most internationally visible members, frequently fronting global interviews, brand campaigns and overseas promotions, aided by her fluent English and broad appeal.

Musically, Danielle is recognized for her clear, youthful vocals, which featured prominently in NewJeans’ early releases and helped define the group’s sound. She has also made a mark in fashion and beauty, serving as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Celine, Burberry, YSL Beauty and OMEGA, cementing her profile as a rising figure in global pop and style.

Danielle's departure from NewJeans marks a significant turning point at an early stage in her career. Her next steps have not been announced yet.