Ador announced Monday the termination of its exclusive contract with NewJeans member Danielle.

The company said it had held multiple discussions with Minji, Hani and Danielle, as well as their families, following the October court ruling that confirmed the validity of the NewJeans members' contracts.

Hanni will rejoin the agency and Minji is still in talks, it added, but the agency concluded that it will be difficult for Danielle to continue as part of the group or with the agency. The two youngest members, Haerin and Hyein, officially announced their return to Ador in November.

Ador said it seeks to hold a family member of Danielle, along with Ador's former CEO Min Hee-jin, legally accountable for their part in sowing the division that led to the prolonged legal dispute with the company.