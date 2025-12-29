Ador stated Monday that it will take legal action against Danielle, now an ex-member of NewJeans, to seek penalty fees and damages following the company's termination of her contract on the same day.

While Ador declined to disclose the exact amount it will seek in damages, it noted that penalty fees would be calculated based on formulas already stipulated in the contract.

Exclusive contracts for K-pop idols often stipulate penalties of up to tens of billions of won for early termination, especially when they involve allegations of unauthorized activities or reputational harm.

Similar legal disputes have occurred in the past, most notably when former Chinese members of Exo — Kris and Luhan — left SM Entertainment in 2014 and pursued solo careers in China while still under contract. SM filed damage claims reportedly worth tens of billions of won at the time, citing breach of contract and loss of revenue. Such industry precedents and Danielle’s projected earnings as a member of NewJeans suggest the damages sought could reach several billion won.

Ador further explained that their decision followed what it described as repeated violations of the exclusive contract it held with Danielle, allegedly including entering into agreements that conflict with her contract with Ador, engaging in unauthorized entertainment activities and actions that damaged the reputation or credibility of both the company and NewJeans.

“Despite issuing formal requests for corrective action, the violations were not remedied within the given timeframe, prompting the contract termination,” the agency said.

Ador stated earlier in the day that it intends to pursue legal responsibility against a member of Danielle’s family as well as its former CEO Min Hee-jin, alleging that they played a significant role in triggering the dispute and delaying the resolution process between NewJeans and Ador.

The agency said it determined that continuing to work with Danielle “as a NewJeans member and Ador artist” was no longer feasible.”

Meanwhile, Hanni will continue with Ador as a member of NewJeans, in addition to the two other NewJeans members, Haerin and Hyein, who were confirmed to continue activities in the group on Nov. 12. Talks are still ongoing with Minji in a positive manner “to expand the mutual understanding between the two parties.”