CEO Choi Yong-ho becomes Korea’s youngest unicorn founder as AI entertainment firm secures major pre-IPO investment

Galaxy Corp., an artificial intelligence-driven entertainment technology company, has reached a valuation of 1 trillion won ($679.8 million), officially entering unicorn territory, the company announced Tuesday.

Galaxy Corp. CEO Choi Yong-ho, 36, is now the youngest head of a Korean unicorn following the completion of a pre-initial public offering fundraising round that exceeded 100 billion won. The company is now reviewing plans for a potential 2026 listing.

The firm’s valuation has surged since signing K-pop icon G-Dragon last year, doubling from 500 billion won in 2023 to 1 trillion won this month. The latest pre-IPO round attracted major Korean institutions — including Korea Investment & Securities, Shinhan Venture Investment and Nvester — as well as overseas investors such as Taiwan-listed semiconductor company Adata and Hong Kong–listed Star Plus Legend Holdings.

Investors reportedly opted to acquire only common shares, citing the company’s “innovative fusion of creativity and technology” and strong growth potential. Founded in 2019 with just 1 million won in capital, Galaxy Corp. has since raised more than 180 billion won in cumulative investment, bolstering its position as one of Korea’s most closely watched entertainment-tech players.

The enter-tech company operates across four pillars — media, intellectual property, commerce and tech — all rooted in AI-based entertainment solutions. Its technical identity has been reinforced through R&D collaboration with Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology and the establishment of its own enter-tech research lab. The company has also built a strong content portfolio, contributing to hit programs such as KBS’ “2 Days & 1 Night,” TV Chosun’s “Mr. Trot 2,” and Netflix’s “Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground.”

The newly raised capital will be directed toward advancing Galaxy Corp.'s AI entertainment platform and expanding its global footprint. The company drew attention in November as the only entertainment-tech firm invited to the welcome dinner of the APEC Summit held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

As reported by The Korea Herald, on Nov. 18, Galaxy Corp. is also preparing to enter the Indian market, following expansion into Japan, the United States and Hong Kong. The company is conducting local market research, including assessments of demand and the feasibility of a G-Dragon concert. While the timeline for establishing an Indian subsidiary has not been finalized, market watchers expect expansion to occur next year in parallel with the company’s IPO preparations.

Galaxy Corp. has also strengthened its artist lineup this year. Actor Song Kang-ho signed an exclusive contract in August as the company’s second roster member, followed by singer and TV personality Kim Jong-kook, who joined in September.