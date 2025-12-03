Virtual, physical idols likely to coexist as AI advances

Galaxy Corp. CEO Choi Yong-ho said artificial intelligence will accelerate virtual content production and could lead to the emergence of “robot idols” within the next five years, during an appearance with CNBC on Monday. Galaxy Corp., an AI-driven entertainment tech company, is known for managing K-pop star G-Dragon and producing Netflix series “Physical: 100.”

“I take a lot of interest in robotics and AI and what I’ve learned so far is that robots are next,” Choi said. “We have physical idols and the virtual world. Now the next phase is robots. The three coexist and I think the coexistence will happen in the next five years. Galaxy Corp. is preparing a lot for that day.”

Choi said virtual content consumption is expected to grow as AI reduces production costs and increases the efficiency of music video creation, creating a future in which physical and virtual performers coexist.

He pointed to the recent success of Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” as proof of a sustained hybrid trend blending offline presence with virtual experiences. Choi described the industry as entering an “after AI” era, where AI replaces much of traditional entertainment output while generating new markets.

“Not the industry will be divided into before and after AI. We cannot create music videos for every single song out there but in my view, most music videos will be created by artificial intelligence except for lead singles or title tracks,” he said. “Costs will come down and efficiency will go up.”

Galaxy Corp. has begun aligning with this shift. In April, the company released the Azure OpenAI Sora-powered music video “Home Sweet Home” by G-Dragon in collaboration with Microsoft. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the project an innovative attempt that could reshape the entertainment paradigm.

The company said it is advancing robot technology and AI capabilities as part of its long-term preparation for the next phase of entertainment.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Corp. is reportedly preparing to open a branch in India, though the exact date has not been announced. Industry insiders view the move as part of the company’s strategy to expand overseas and showcase its global growth potential ahead of a planned public offering. While the schedule for an initial public offering has not been confirmed, the company is reportedly targeting early next year.