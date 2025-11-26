KEPA sold concert license to foreign organizer but failed to oversee operations or respond in time to controversy, critics say

Mismanagement surrounding Dream Concert Abu Dhabi, held Saturday at Etihad Park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has reignited concerns that poorly run overseas shows could undermine the global reputation of K-pop concerts.

The one-day event, promoted by local organizer Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and entertainment company Miral, drew widespread criticism from local K-pop fans after a series of operational failures, including sudden lineup changes and unfulfilled VIP benefits.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the controversy was not simply about the concert being “boring or low-quality,” but about organizers “breaking promises to fans and providing services that fell far short of what they paid for.”

“This is not something that can be brushed aside,” he added.

Dream Concert, one of Korea’s longest-running K-pop concert brands with a 30-year history, is owned by the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association. The association licensed the event’s intellectual property to Theory Eleven Entertainment but failed to monitor whether the concert was being properly promoted and operated. KEPA also did not provide a timely comment when contacted about the issue.

Lim stressed that the responsibility extends beyond a single event. “This is not just about KEPA and other domestic rights holders making short-term profit by selling their IP,” he said. “In the long run, incidents like this play a major role in damaging the value of the K-pop brand.”

“It is never a good sign when complaints about overseas K-pop concerts keep occurring. The industry needs to take this seriously,” he added.

The music critic also argued that Korean rights holders cannot simply shift the blame to international promoters.

“If KEPA is involved, their responsibility doesn’t end with selling a license,” he said. “They need to verify whether the concert was properly run and provide post-event accountability. A thorough investigation and a clear apology must follow. This cannot be dismissed with a simple ‘the local promoter got it wrong.’”

Fans also voiced frustration online. One Instagram user commented on The Korea Herald’s post that “K-pop concerts are a completely different world compared to other shows” and that “organizers with little to no understanding of the K-pop scene should really do intensive research before attempting to host one,” criticizing Theory Eleven Entertainment’s handling of the event.

This is not the first time complaints have surfaced about poorly managed K-pop concerts overseas.

In July, G-Dragon’s Bangkok concert was indefinitely postponed after what fans described as severe mismanagement by his agency, Galaxy Corporation. The Bangkok stop of his “Ubermensch” world tour was put on hold, with the company citing “Thailand’s extreme heat wave and concerns over fan safety.” The announcement came as fans gathered in front of Galaxy Corporation’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, demanding a clearer explanation. The agency had previously attributed the postponement only to “unforeseen circumstances.”

However, fans argued that July is the rainy season in Bangkok — something they said Galaxy Corporation could not plausibly have been unaware of when planning the concert. Even as the concert date approached, the agency failed to release ticketing and seating information, heightening anxiety and criticism among fans. They contended the company should have taken preventive measures long before promoting the show.

In April, Taeyeon of SNSD also canceled her scheduled concerts in Japan just two days before the performances. Her agency, SM Entertainment, said delays in equipment delivery forced the last-minute cancellation.