Fans demand refunds after TripleS cancels over visa issues; Seventeen special unit, Ateez skip paid sound check

Dream Concert Abu Dhabi, a K-pop event promoted by local organizer Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and entertainment company Miral, is facing heavy criticism from fans after a series of management failures ranging from abrupt lineup changes to unfulfilled VIP benefits.

The concert, held Saturday at Etihad Park on Yas Island of the United Arab Emirates capital, originally planned to feature nine K-pop acts, including Seventeen's S.Coups and Mingyu, Ateez, Miyeon of I-dle, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Joy and TripleS. But on the day of the show, the organizer announced without clear explanation that girl group TripleS would not perform.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, TripleS will unfortunately be unable to perform at Dream Concert Abu Dhabi,” Theory Eleven Entertainment wrote via Instagram.

Fans immediately expressed frustration, with one commenter demanding, “Where is the compensation?” and another writing, “A few hours before the show starts — classic.”

Modhaus, the agency behind TripleS, told The Korea Herald on Monday that the four bandmates who had been scheduled to perform were fully prepared — along with makeup artists and stylists — until the organizer notified them a day prior that it had failed to secure a visa for Nien, who is Taiwanese.

“We were told we were going to Abu Dhabi as late as Thursday,” a Modhaus official said. “But the organizer said it hadn’t applied for a visa for one of our members, so none of the four could go. We assumed everything was handled, and we only learned about this the day before the show.”

A K-pop concert promoter in the UAE said the issue likely stemmed from the organizer mistakenly assuming all the TripleS bandmates were Korean.

“It seems they didn't check the performers’ nationalities,” the promoter said. “This is the organizer’s fault — performer visas must always be confirmed in advance. They applied late and the visa was issued too late.”

Another major complaint centered on the absence of S.Coups and Mingyu of Seventeen and Ateez from the preshow sound check — a key benefit for fans who purchased “Golden Circle” tickets priced at more than twice the general admission.

General admission tickets cost 375 dirham ($102) and provided entry starting at 4 p.m. The 875 dirham Golden Circle package offered a premium standing zone close to the stage, fast-track entrance and access to the preshow sound check.

Sound checks at K-pop concerts have become brief preshow sessions where the artists themselves rehearse, with fans paying extra to get up close in a relaxed, casual setting, where performers often appear without their stage costumes.

“The sound check usually confirms whether the rehearsal is reflected properly on stage,” the K-pop concert promoter explained. “Fans who buy premium or VIP tickets expect to see the artists in natural outfits. But in this case, it’s unclear whether the organizer failed to coordinate with the agencies or whether the artists simply didn’t attend — either way, fans have every reason to be upset.”

Theory Eleven Entertainment’s promotional posts did not specify which artists would appear at the sound check, creating the impression that all performers — including the headliners — would participate.

Many Golden Circle purchasers said they paid the premium specifically to see Seventeen’s S.Coups and Mingyu or Ateez during the sound check, but both acts were absent.

“Why is Ateez not at the sound check? I traveled all the way here and paid extra specifically to attend and see them,” one fan commented on Dream Concert’s Instagram account. “And now I find out they’re not even there? This is extremely disappointing and unacceptable!”

Ateez’s agency KQ Entertainment said the group did not appear because “the contract contained no clause requiring a sound check performance, nor was it discussed in advance.”

Pledis Entertainment, which represents Seventeen, declined to comment.