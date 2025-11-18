Hybe is only K-pop agency represented in Asia’s top 10: Pollstar

Hybe labels cemented their dominance in Asia’s live entertainment sector this year, with every K-pop act on Pollstar’s Top Touring Artists chart for the continent belonging to the company’s roster — underscoring its grip on the increasingly competitive and commercially decisive market for global pop.

According to the latest data released by Pollstar, which operates a global database of concert tours and industry metrics, and shared by Hybe on Tuesday, Seventeen ranked No. 2 in the Asia Focus Charts: Top Touring Artists chart for the tally period of Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, placing just behind global stadium headliner Coldplay. Enhypen followed at No. 3, while BTS member J-Hope and Tomorrow X Together placed No. 5 and No. 8, respectively. The remaining slots were held by major Western touring acts such as Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 — making Hybe the only company with multiple artists in the Top 10 .

Pollstar's Asia Focus Charts: Top Touring Artist chart ranks artists solely based on the cumulative number of tickets sold for all reported concerts held within Asia during the specified charting period. It is a volume-based ranking and does not prioritize the gross revenue or the number of shows performed, placing emphasis squarely on regional fan turnout rather than financial scale or tour structure.

Seventeen’s placement reflects the explosive scale of its “Right Here” world tour, which swept Japan’s four major dome venues in 2024 before expanding across key Asian stadiums this year, including Bulacan in the Philippines, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok. The group won Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards last December, and is increasingly viewed by industry analysts as one of Asia’s most reliable stadium-level performers, capable of consistently mobilizing large-scale demand across multiple markets.

Enhypen, claiming a spot in the top 3 alongside Coldplay and Seventeen, demonstrated what Pollstar described as “exceptional velocity.” The boy band’s “Walk the Line” world tour filled domes and stadiums across Asia, making them the fastest foreign act to enter a Japanese stadium within just four years and seven months of debut. Despite its comparatively short career, the group has emerged as one of Hybe’s most commercially potent touring units and a key indicator of the company’s ability to cultivate high-traffic acts quickly.

J-Hope was the only K-pop soloist to break into the top 5. His “Hope on the Stage” world tour sold out 21 shows across 10 Asian cities, drawing over 342,000 fans in the region alone. His earlier entry into Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium — a first for a Korean solo artist — further strengthened his position as a standalone touring force beyond BTS’ group activities, signaling a continued shift in how K-pop’s solo segments are valued in the global touring economy.

Tomorrow X Together staged 28 Asian concerts across 11 cities during the tally period through its third world tour “Act: Promise,” its follow-up episode tour and the band’s ongoing fourth world tour. The group is currently engaged in a five-dome circuit across Japan, expanding their narrative-driven “stage-teller” format that has become central to their performance identity and increasingly to their touring scalability.