Behind polished statements is fractured communications chain — and growing uncertainty over whether NewJeans can truly move forward as one

Controversy continues, even after NewJeans announced their intention to return as a full group following Ador's victory in a contract validity lawsuit, and one year after the members unilaterally sought to terminate their contracts.

On Nov. 12, Ador formally conveyed Haerin and Hyein's intention to continue with the company, saying it would “fully support the two members so they can resume activities smoothly.” But the remaining three members — Minji, Hanni and Danielle — issued their statement separately through their legal representative, Hanil Law Corporation, about three hours later.

During the process, Ador cautiously stated that it was “checking the authenticity” of the three members’ announcement and “coordinating individual meetings,” stopping short of confirming the group’s full return.

Complicating matters further, only four members — excluding Hani — reportedly met with Ador and its CEO Lee Do-kyong on Nov. 11, before all five declared their intention to return. Industry officials noted that Minji, Hanni and Danielle were still discussing preconditions and requests tied to their return, raising doubts over whether NewJeans’ full-group activities are indeed settled. Hybe, the parent company of Ador, has maintained that it cannot confirm meeting schedules or details.

In their statement announcing their intent to return, the three members also addressed why their announcement came later than that of Haerin and Hyein, saying the delay was because “one member is currently in Antarctica.” They added that Ador had not responded, “making it unavoidable to release our statement separately.”

This sparked intense speculation among fans, with online communities circulating unverified claims such as “Danielle is staying in Antarctica for a marathon event” or “a fan met Hanni in Ushuaia, Argentina.” Ador has not confirmed which member was in Antarctica.

The controversy initially stemmed from former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, whose latest comments have further deepened the discord.

While Ador only confirmed Haerin and Hyein’s return, Min released a statement through the YouTube channel “Youngheefriends” on Saturday, urging the public not to drag NewJeans into “unnecessary disputes and interpretations.”

“NewJeans exists when they are five,” she said. “NewJeans is complete only when all five are together. Their individual colors and voices interlock to form a single, perfect shape. Now that they have returned, these five should be treasured.”

Min further argued, “Unnecessary disputes and interpretations are not helpful. The essence of the issue is directed at me, but please do not involve the girls in the process. They must be protected and should not be used.”

NewJeans had carried out activities independently after notifying Ador of contract termination in November last year, performing at Complex Con in Hong Kong. However, their efforts came to a halt following an injunction issued in April and their defeat on Oct. 31 in the first trial of Ador’s lawsuit, which confirmed the contract's validity.

The group had accused its agency of 11 contract breaches, including discriminatory treatment by Hybe, unequal support compared to other Hybe label girl groups and Min’s dismissal. The court dismissed all NewJeans' claims.