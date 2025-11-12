Members Minji, Hanni and Danielle remain silent on their stance

Two members of NewJeans — Haerin and Hyein — plan to return to Ador, a music label under Hybe, the agency said Wednesday.

In a post on its official X account, Ador stated: “NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein have expressed their intention to continue their activities with Ador. After careful discussions with their families and the company, they have decided to respect the court’s ruling and abide by their exclusive contracts.”

The agency added, “Ador will do its utmost to ensure that Haerin and Hyein can continue their entertainment activities smoothly. We ask for fans’ warm support and urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded speculations about the members.”