Girl group announces immediate appeal, saying bond with Ador ‘cannot be restored’

The Seoul Central District Court ruled Thursday that Ador’s dismissal of its former CEO Min Hee-jin did not constitute a violation of its exclusive contract with the girl group NewJeans.

The court found insufficient grounds to support the group’s key claims for terminating the contract — namely, Min’s dismissal and Ador’s alleged failure to protect the members.

“It is difficult to conclude that Ador breached the exclusive contract solely on the grounds of Min Hee-jin’s dismissal,” the court said.

“The fact that Min was removed from her position as CEO does not in itself mean that a managerial vacuum was created or that Ador became incapable of fulfilling its contractual obligations,” the court added. “The members’ personal trust in Min alone does not establish that guaranteeing her CEO position was a fundamental obligation under the exclusive contract.”

Following the ruling, NewJeans announced through their legal representative, Sejong law firm, that they would appeal the decision.

“The members respect the court’s judgment,” the firm said in a statement, “but given that the relationship of trust with Ador has been completely destroyed, it is impossible for them to return and continue normal entertainment activities under the company.”

It added, “The members plan to immediately file an appeal, hoping that the appellate court will once again thoroughly review the facts and legal grounds surrounding the contract termination and reach a fair conclusion.”

In its ruling, the court also cited that after Min’s dismissal as CEO, Ador offered her a revised contract valid for the remainder of her term and requested she continue producing for NewJeans, but Min instead voluntarily resigned from her position as an internal director.

NewJeans' additional claims that the contract was breached due to the leak of the group's trainee videos to local media and comments made by a Hybe official allegedly bullying member Hanni were also deemed insufficient grounds for termination. Hybe is the parent company of Ador.

The court further rejected the group and Min’s claim that her public campaign against Ador and Hybe was intended to protect NewJeans.

“It cannot be viewed that Min Hee-jin’s actions were for the purpose of safeguarding the group,” the court stated, adding that her efforts were not directly linked to the members’ independence.

The dispute began in November 2024, when NewJeans abruptly held a press conference announcing the termination of their exclusive contract with Ador. The label responded in December by filing a lawsuit seeking confirmation of contract validity. Ador also requested injunctions to prevent the members from pursuing independent activities or entering advertisement contracts without the agency’s consent until the main lawsuit had concluded.

In February, the group announced plans to continue their activities under a new team name, NJZ, but the court accepted Ador’s injunction request, effectively halting the rebranded group’s operations.

Subsequent appeals and objections filed by the members were all dismissed.

The court also approved Ador’s request for indirect compulsory execution, ruling that each NewJeans member must pay 1 billion won ($702,000) to Ador per violation if they engage in entertainment activities without the company’s prior approval.

With their activities suspended under court order, NewJeans have since remained inactive.