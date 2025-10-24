All eyes are on the Oct. 30 verdict in the Ador–NewJeans dispute

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin has officially launched a new entertainment company, marking her return to the industry a year after being dismissed from her previous post.

According to media reports on Friday, the producer and creative director of K-pop girl group NewJeans completed corporate registration for her new company, Ooak (One Of A Kind), on Oct. 16. The business scope includes artist management, album production and distribution, and event planning, signaling her intent to resume full-scale creative and production activities.

The company’s registered office is located near Garosu-gil in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu, where a new building is reportedly under construction.

Min’s return comes as several legal disputes remain unresolved. She is currently engaged in litigation with Hybe over the termination of their shareholder agreement and put option rights, as well as a workplace harassment case with a former Ador employee.

The NewJeans members are also in an ongoing legal battle over the validity of their exclusive contracts with Ador.

NewJeans notified Ador of unilateral contract termination in November. Ador responded by filing a lawsuit seeking confirmation of the contracts’ validity, along with an injunction to preserve its producer status and prohibit the members from signing new advertising or entertainment contracts.

The court granted Ador’s injunction request, and it was upheld in subsequent appeals, meaning NewJeans members are currently barred from pursuing independent activities until a final ruling is issued.

The court’s verdict on the main Ador-Newjeans lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 30.