Contract battles expose cracks in K-pop system

From Fifty Fifty and EXO-CBX to NewJeans, the ever-popular K-pop scene has recently been overshadowed by tampering disputes that insiders warn could shake the foundation of the industry.

Tampering, in K-pop, refers to unauthorized contact by an outside party — typically a rival agency or producer — with an artist still bound by an exclusive contract.

While such cases were sometimes overlooked in the past, the massive investments required to launch an idol group, and the increased rewards that come with the industry's growth, have made a quiet settlement an increasingly tall order.

Fifty Fifty dispute sets precedent

The most high-profile case erupted with girl group Fifty Fifty, who rose to global fame in 2023 with their Billboard Hot 100 hit “Cupid.”

But in June that year, the group shocked the industry by filing for an injunction to suspend their contracts with their agency Attrakt. The agency responded by accusing “external forces” of trying to poach the members, raising suspicions of tampering. Those said to be behind the alleged attempt included none other than The Givers CEO Ahn Sung-il, who produced “Cupid,” along with two others.

The Seoul Central District Court ultimately dismissed the injunction, ruling that it was difficult to conclude that Attrakt had violated its payment obligations or failed in its duty of care for the members’ health and that Attrakt's termination of its contract with The Givers did not amount to a breach of exclusivity. The members appealed but lost again.

Fifty Fifty member Keena later withdrew her appeal and returned to Attrakt, while the agency terminated its contracts with Saena, Aran and Sio. Attrakt has since filed a suit for damages worth 13 billion won ($9.2 million) against 12 defendants, including the three former members, their parents and executives at The Givers. The company also filed criminal complaints against Ahn for alleged embezzlement and forgery.

In August 2024, the three former members signed with Massive E&C, a subsidiary label under global entertainment company IOK Company. In February this year, the group, now rebranded as Ablume, reportedly reached out directly to Ahn to produce their new music — and he accepted.

EXO-CBX vs. SM Entertainment

Another high-profile case involved EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, known collectively as EXO-CBX, who notified SM Entertainment in 2023 that they were terminating their contracts, citing a lack of transparency in profit settlements and unfair long-term extensions.

In January 2024, Baekhyun formally launched his independent label INB100. Just months later, in May, INB100 became a subsidiary of One Hundred, co-founded by singer MC Mong and p_Arc Group chairman Cha Ga-won. Both MC Mong and Cha had already been accused by SM Entertainment of being behind the EXO-CBX dispute, fueling allegations of indirect tampering.

In a statement released on June 10, 2023, SM Entertainment claimed, “MC Mong and Cha have long approached several artists still under valid contracts with SM. CBX then began nitpicking to invalidate the legally binding renewals.”

SM Entertainment said it nonetheless accommodated the trio’s request to pursue independent activities, but added, “As has now become clear, EXO-CBX’s INB100 is no longer independently run but a subsidiary of MC Mong and Cha’s company. Today’s press conference proves what we already suspected: tampering with CBX is now undeniable.”

Despite the feud, CBX remains under contract with SM for EXO group activities and is preparing for a full-group comeback later this year.

NewJeans case rattles industry

The most recent and perhaps most explosive tampering allegations involve girl group NewJeans. The dispute centers on claims that former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin attempted to orchestrate the group’s independence from Hybe, Ador’s parent company, by drafting legal notices to terminate their contracts.

In November 2024, NewJeans’ legal team sent Ador a certified letter citing alleged breaches of contract and threatening termination within 14 days. Soon after, NewJeans declared that their contracts with Ador had been nullified and began pursuing independent activities. Ador, however, countered by filing a lawsuit asserting that the contracts remained valid, while also seeking an injunction to block the group’s activities until a final ruling. The court partly granted the request, prohibiting activities without Ador’s prior approval.

Two mediation attempts between Ador and NewJeans failed at the Seoul Central District Court. The court is now set to deliver a ruling on Oct. 30 on whether the contracts remain valid.

The key issue is whether NewJeans’ grounds for termination stand. The group argues that Min’s ouster destroyed the foundation of trust, justifying a contract breakup. Ador counters that it has fulfilled all contractual obligations and that no legitimate grounds exist for a loss of trust.

Why tampering matters

“K-pop’s sustainable growth depends on everyone honoring their promises. No one can unilaterally declare a contract void before the court’s judgment,” said five major music industry associations at a press conference in Seoul in February.

Producing an idol group can cost anywhere from 1 billion to over 10 billion won before a debut album is even released — with no guarantee of success. If artists are lured away before the investments are recouped, it undermines agencies' basic business model.

Because each idol is considered a vital asset — agencies sometimes even register their stage names as intellectual property — tampering is also seen as tantamount to corporate technology theft.

“If artists can unilaterally ignore the law and break contracts whenever they wish, who would risk investing 10 billion or 100 billion won to create a K-pop group?” a K-pop agency official said. “For the sustainability of K-pop, tampering must never be tolerated, and those who fail to honor contracts must face legal accountability.”