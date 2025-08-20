K-pop agency names third CEO in under four years

Ador, a music label under Hybe and home to NewJeans, said Wednesday it has named Lee Do-kyong as its new CEO, replacing Kim Ju-young after just one year.

The label said Lee’s appointment reflects a pivot toward reinforcing the agency's role in planning and managing artists’ music and performances. Lee was previously vice president of Hybe’s IPX division, which develops artist IP-based businesses such as merchandising, licensing and fan experiences.

The outgoing Kim, a former HR executive, was appointed in August 2024 following the ouster of founding head Min Hee-jin, who remains in a legal dispute with Hybe over stock options following an alleged attempt to seize control of the subsidiary.

“Having deemed the previous restructuring goals achieved, the board is now moving to an operational model focused on quickly supporting artists’ activities and driving business expansion,” Ador said in a statement.

Lee joined Hybe (then Big Hit Entertainment) in 2019 and helped steer corporate vision, business strategy and new ventures. In 2022, she took charge of IPX to oversee merchandising, including pop-up stores and light stick operations. Lee also spearheaded “The City,” a large-scale project that extended fan experiences across entire cities where Hybe artist concerts were being held.

With Lee at the helm, Ador says it has built a more agile structure to support its roster. The label manages girl group NewJeans — currently in a contractual dispute with Hybe — and in June launched the “2025 Ador Boys Global Audition” to recruit members for a next-generation boy band.