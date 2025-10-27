Court’s prior injunction suggests little likelihood of NewJeans’ move to new agency, notes entertainment lawyer Bae Jin-sung

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin's announcement of her K-pop agency Ooak on Friday has fueled speculation that she may be preparing to bring NewJeans to her new agency if the group wins its contract validity case against Ador on Thursday. However, legal experts view that scenario as highly improbable.

Experts note that two Seoul courts had previously sided with Ador in granting an injunction to prevent NewJeans from pursuing independent activities such as advertising contracts and musical performances without the agency’s consent.

NewJeans announced the termination of their contract with Ador in November, claiming trust between the two sides had been irreparably broken due to what they described as the company’s mishandling of Min’s dismissal. Ador, meanwhile, has argued that it fulfilled all financial and management duties to the group and denies any breach of trust.

Min’s newly registered company, Ooak — meaning "one of a kind" and "only one always known" — lists a business scope of talent management, music and record production and distribution, and concert planning — encompassing all major sectors of the entertainment industry. This has prompted speculation that she may be setting up the infrastructure to resume activities with NewJeans should the court rule in their favor.

Legal experts point out that such a move would only be possible if the court confirms the unilateral termination of NewJeans’ contract with Ador as legitimate.

“The key issue is whether the court will recognize Ador’s alleged contract violations, as claimed by NewJeans,” entertainment lawyer Bae Jin-sung of Law Firm Myoungjae told The Korea Herald on Monday. “NewJeans’ claims include five alleged breaches, but in my experience, several of them seem weak or do not legally qualify as contract violations.”

If the court rules that the exclusive contract remains valid and the group proceeds to unilaterally sign with Min’s new agency, NewJeans could face severe legal consequences.

“Should NewJeans attempt to resume activities outside Ador despite the injunction, they could be fined from several million to hundreds of millions of won, and it would constitute an unlawful act,” Bae added, stressing that joining Min’s new agency is “very unrealistic.”

The ruling on Thursday is expected to determine the trajectory of NewJeans’ careers. A ruling in favor of the group would greatly increase the likelihood of their return under Min’s direction through Ooak, while a decision upholding the validity of their contract with Ador would make such a scenario legally and financially untenable.

Even after the first verdict, both sides may continue legal action through appeals, which could prolong the dispute. According to Bae, “If the evidence has been clearly established in the first trial, the appeals process could conclude within three to four months, but if not, it could drag on for over a year.”

Meanwhile, some observers believe Min’s new venture may not be directly tied to NewJeans. Instead, they view it as part of her broader effort to launch a new independent K-pop project.

Min has been embroiled in a management conflict with Hybe, Ador’s parent company, since April 2024. Hybe’s board dismissed her as Ador CEO in August, and she later resigned as an internal director in November, officially cutting ties with the company. At the time, Min said, “I hope you will continue to show interest in the new K-pop journey I will unfold in the future,” hinting at her intention to remain active in the industry.

Min's newly registered agency was established with a capital of 30 million won ($21,000) and is located near Sinsa-dong in Seoul, where construction of its office building is reportedly underway.