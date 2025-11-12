Agency remains cautious on all five bandmates of NewJeans coming back in fold

Minji, Hanni and Danielle of NewJeans have reportedly expressed their intention to continue on with Ador, following Haerin and Hyein’s earlier announcement that they would resume activities under the label.

According to multiple local media reports Wednesday, the three bandmates have announced via the law firm Seong, “After careful discussions, we have decided to return to Ador.”

They added, “One of our members is currently in Antarctica, which delayed communication, and since Ador has yet to respond, we decided to announce this separately. We will continue to meet fans with sincere music and performances.”

Another report cited a statement from legal representatives confirming the same decision.

However, Ador, which officially announced that Haerin and Hyein had made the same decision earlier in the day, said it is still “verifying the authenticity” of Minji, Hanni and Danielle’s reported intentions, indicating nothing had been finalized.

The three members’ announcement came about three hours after Ador posted on X that Haerin and Hyein would continue their activities with the label, signaling a shift from the group’s earlier stance that they would not work with Ador unless former CEO Min Hee-jin was back in the producer role.

In October, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Ador in its contract dispute with the five bandmates of NewJeans, dismissing their injunction request and confirming the validity of their exclusive contracts with the label. Following the ruling, Ador stated that preparations for the group’s new album were complete and it was awaiting the group’s return.

As The Korea Herald reported on Oct. 31, Ador had submitted demo recordings and track lists for NewJeans’ upcoming studio album to the court as part of its documentation.

At the time, the bandmates’ legal representatives said they would appeal the decision, maintaining that “the relationship of trust between NewJeans and Ador has been completely destroyed, making normal activities impossible.”

However, reports emerged on Oct. 24 that former CEO Min had established a new agency, Ooak, with its corporate registration completed on Oct. 16.

With their contracts with Ador still legally binding, industry officials say the bandmates may have succumbed to mounting pressure to continue with the label.