Conflicting family influences, legal moves reveal cracks in group’s unity

Despite public announcements from all five bandmates in NewJeans on Wednesday that they intend to resume activities with Ador, the dispute between the group and its agency remains unresolved — and increasingly complex.

The process of their “return” has exposed fault lines not only between the band and the agency, but also among the members themselves. Haerin and Hyein, the two youngest, announced their return through an official statement with Ador, while Minji, Hanni and Danielle made their announcement separately via their legal counsel, Hanil Law Corp.

The division in communication channels signals that the group may not have fully reached an internal agreement.

Two paths to ‘return’

According to a local report, Haerin and Hyein had notified Ador of their intention to return roughly a week before the public announcement and were in talks to coordinate the message. Their timing — a day before the court appeal deadline on Nov. 13 — suggests strategic alignment with Ador’s legal position.

In contrast, Minji, Hanni and Danielle, though having held talks with Ador, made their statement without giving prior notice to the company, prompting Ador to issue a brief and guarded response: “We are confirming the authenticity of their intentions.”

The episode underscores the widening internal rift — not just between Ador and the group, but within the NewJeans camp. The use of different legal channels, separate timing and tone variations hint that each side may be influenced by differing family views.

Families behind the decision

“It’s not unprecedented for a group to become divided, showing different movements, timing or voices on certain issues,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun on Thursday, citing past cases such as TVXQ and EXO, which also experienced internal rifts.

“There may have been different factors at play in each case, but naturally, K-pop idols are individual human beings. From the outside, we may see NewJeans as a five-member group — one world of five people — but inside, there are parents, relatives and other stakeholders involved. These various factors all play a role.”

Lim added that even if the bandmates personally share the same opinion, decisions regarding contract matters are rarely made solely by the artists themselves.

For Haerin and Hyein, both minors, parental involvement was inevitable. Hyein’s father has reportedly played a central role in bridging the gap with Ador, maintaining an unwavering position to respect the court’s ruling and prioritize stability for his daughter. His role was so influential that he even faced a civil dispute with his wife over legal guardianship, citing the need for an “environment where Hyein could focus on her career.”

Ador’s official wording mirrored this familial influence: “After careful consideration with their families and sufficient discussions with the company, Haerin and Hyein have decided to respect the court’s ruling and abide by their exclusive contracts.”

Future activities and fragile unity

Minji, Hanni and Danielle — who recently reached adulthood — have the legal right to make their own decisions, but their parents’ influence remains significant.

The Korea Herald learned that Minji’s mother has been identified by industry insiders as one of the most vocal supporters of former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin since the conflict erupted in 2024. Her long-standing support for Min and strained relations with Hyein’s father are said to have widened the gap between the members’ families — and, by extension, the members themselves.

The dismissal of Min from her CEO position was one of the major factors that led NewJeans to halt activities under Ador starting in November 2024, later sparking the lawsuit over the validity of the group’s contract.

The differing stances among the members’ families may have contributed to the current division within the group. While Ador officially welcomed Haerin and Hyein back, it has, as of Thursday afternoon, maintained a reserved attitude toward the other three, saying it is still “confirming their true intentions.”

Lim noted that despite emotional conflicts among the members, professional activity should continue as normal.

“Even when members have personal differences, most successful groups keep performing together because, at the end of the day, this is a business,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for members of a group to barely see each other off-stage but still unite professionally when necessary.”

Meanwhile, former Ador CEO Min released a statement Thursday, saying, “I can start anew anywhere, but NewJeans must remain whole as five members. I sincerely hope they become an even better NewJeans, and above all, that all members are happy.”