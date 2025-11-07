Seventeen will expand its ongoing concert series “New_” to Singapore and the Philippines in March, said agency Pledis Entertainment Thursday.

The band is planning to perform at stadiums in Singapore on March 7 and in Bulacan, Philippines, on March 21.

The tour began in Incheon in September and continued in Hong Kong, attracting over 126,000 fans in total. Last month, the group members, minus the enlisted four, traveled around five US cities in the US last month. They are set to embark on the Japan leg of the trip, hitting four major domes in the country, from Nov. 27.

The last of the three concerts in Nagoya, slated for Nov. 29, will be livestreamed in about 900 cinemas across more than 50 countries.

On Friday, a Disney+ original documentary on the band, “Seventeen: Our Chapter,” will begin airing.