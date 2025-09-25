Ateez claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly and weekly combined album rankings charts with the group's second studio album in Japan.

“Ashes to Light” swept the weekly charts after topping the daily album chart. The music video for main track “Ash” also ranked No. 1 on YouTube’s trending video chart.

The LP is its first new album in Japan from Ateez in almost a year, following the group's fourth single, “Birthday,” coming 4 1/2 years since the first LP, “Into the A to Z.”

Meanwhile, the eight bandmates are in the middle of the Japan leg of its In Your Fantasy tour that began in July. The next stop will be Kobe, where they will perform two shows with added seats, as announced earlier this week. After the Kobe gig, the tour resumes in January, taking the band to seven more cities in Asia and two in Australia.