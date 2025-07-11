Galaxy Corporation rescinds initial cancellation, says Bangkok concert is postponed instead

G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, said Friday that the decision to postpone the Bangkok stop of the singer’s ongoing world tour was due to Thailand’s extreme heat wave and concerns over fan safety. The announcement came a day after the agency initially called off the show without explanation, citing only “unforeseen circumstances,” prompting backlash from fans.

In a statement, the agency clarified that the “Ubermensch” world tour performance originally scheduled for Aug. 2 at Rajamangala National Stadium, an outdoor venue in Bangkok, has been postponed rather than canceled.

“We regret to inform you that the Bangkok performance of G-Dragon’s ‘Ubermensch’ tour, originally scheduled for Aug. 2, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” Galaxy Corporation said. “This decision was made in light of the exceptional and record-breaking heat wave affecting the region, which has resulted in numerous heatstroke cases. Given the open-air nature of the stadium, we prioritized the health and safety of our fans.”

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please understand that every decision was made with your safety as our top priority. Details about the rescheduled venue and date will be announced as soon as possible, taking into consideration the heat and rainy season,” the company added.

No tickets had yet been sold for the concert, so refund procedures are not necessary at this time.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon’s fans have been staging truck protests in Yeouido, Seoul, from Tuesday to Thursday, criticizing Galaxy Corporation for poor management and disorganized handling of the artist’s comeback and overseas tour. Among their complaints were short-notice announcements, vague communication and concerns over venue arrangements and tour logistics.