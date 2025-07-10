Truck protest targets Galaxy Corporation over chaotic tour rollout, late ticketing and artist protection concerns

G-Dragon’s "Ubermensch" world tour stop in Bangkok has been canceled, fueling growing frustration among fans over the disorganized rollout of the singer’s highly anticipated comeback tour.

Concert organizer AEG Presents Asia announced Thursday that the show, originally scheduled for Aug. 2 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, has been called off due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The company issued an apology for the inconvenience and disappointment, stating that further details will be provided to ticket holders via official channels.

The cancellation has deepened discontent among fans, many of whom had already raised concerns over the agency Galaxy Corporation’s handling of the tour, especially regarding the Thailand stop.

Originally, the Bangkok concert was scheduled at an outdoor venue during the country’s rainy season — one of the hottest and most humid times of the year. Even as the date neared, ticketing and seating information had not been provided, causing anxiety and criticism from both domestic and international fans.

The Bangkok show is the latest flashpoint in a series of controversies surrounding Galaxy Corporation’s management of G-Dragon’s comeback. From Tuesday to Thursday, fans organized a truck protest near the company’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, calling for accountability and transparency. The video messages aired on the truck screens accused the agency of last-minute planning, opaque operations, and failing to prioritize fan club members in ticket sales.

At the heart of the discontent is the exclusive presale structure for the concerts. Despite being paid members of the official fan club, many fans found that VIP tickets for overseas concerts were released first through third-party platforms. Some international fans began questioning the value of fan club membership.

Fans have also criticized the choice of small venues in cities such as Macao, Jakarta and Melbourne, which failed to meet local demand. Additional shows were often added with little notice, resulting in grueling three-day performance schedules for the artist. Fans raised concerns about the potential impact on G-Dragon’s health and the lack of long-term planning.

The US and European legs of the tour have not been spared controversy. Concerts were announced only two months in advance — a tight timeline for destinations requiring travel visas — and so far, Paris remains the only confirmed city in Europe. This has sparked speculation about whether the company has struggled to secure venues.

An executive from one of the major K-pop agencies said that not all responsibility lies with Galaxy Corporation.

“World tour venues are usually booked by local or global promoters. It’s likely that G-Dragon didn't hand over full control to Galaxy. The tour seems rushed, perhaps because he wanted to meet as many fans as possible in a short time following his album release,” the executive said.

Still, the executive acknowledged that Galaxy does not have a strong track record in music management. “They’ve never been known for managing artists, and G-Dragon should have been aware of that. This was his decision, and it came with risks.”

Fans have also voiced dissatisfaction with the agency’s legal follow-through. Galaxy announced in April that it would pursue legal action against malicious online posts, but three months later, no progress or updates have been shared. Some question whether the agency is genuinely committed to protecting the artist.

Adding to the frustration is the perception that Galaxy Corporation has been using G-Dragon’s image to promote itself. Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho has appeared frequently in media and marketing tied to the artist’s activities, leading some fans to accuse the agency of prioritizing brand exposure over artist care.

Galaxy Corporation has yet to release a statement in response to the cancellation or fan protests.

G-Dragon officially joined Galaxy Corporation in November 2023 after leaving YG Entertainment.

Despite the Bangkok setback, he is still scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Newark, Los Angeles and Paris as part of the ongoing tour.