G Dragon will tour Australia and Thailand for his ongoing solo international tour, his agency Galaxy Corporation announced.

He is planning to visit Sydney and Melbourne in July and will head to Bangkok the following month.

The artist went live at Tokyo Dome last weekend, returning to the venue about eight years after his previous solo gig there.

Tour “Ubermensch” began with two shows in Korea in March and will continue in Bulacan, Philippines on Saturday. The tour now has eight more stops in Asia — Osaka, Macao, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong — and two in Australia, with more destinations to be unveiled.