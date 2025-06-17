G Dragon of Big Bang added four stops to his ongoing solo tour.

In a poster for “phase 3” of his “Ubermensch” world tour uploaded to social media on Monday, the singer announced his plan to visit three cities in the US — Newark, Las Vegas and Los Angeles — as well as Paris from late August to September.

G Dragon is set to fly to Australia next month for performances in three cities before heading to nine more cities across Asia. The tour launched in April in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and is his first solo road trip in eight years. His previous solo tour featured 36 shows in about 29 cities and drew around 654,000 fans, the most for a K-pop solo act at the time.

The current tour is named after his third solo studio album, released in February. It topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 28 regions and sold over a million copies, a first for him as a solo artist.