Agency could become second major K-pop label to expand into India, following BTS agency’s Mumbai launch

JYP Entertainment, the K-pop agency behind major global acts such as Stray Kids and Twice, is preparing to enter the Indian market, according to an industry source. G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corp. is also eyeing India, but has yet to issue an official statement, placing JYP in a position to become the second K-pop agency to expand into the country, following Hybe’s Mumbai launch in September.

“JYP Entertainment is preparing to open its office in India to target the local music market. The exact location or timeline has not been decided, but the timing seems right as K-pop’s popularity continues to rise among younger generations in India,” an industry source told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

JYP Entertainment replied it was not aware of the matter when approached for comment. The company currently operates overseas branches in the United States, Japan and China. If it launches in India, the new office would become its fourth international branch.

India, home to around 1.46 billion people, has rapidly emerged as a potential new frontier for K-pop and a promising alternative to China in the broader Asian market. It is the world’s most populous nation and one of the fastest-growing music markets. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country has 185 million music-streaming users, making it the second-largest base in the world after the US.

Local culture critic Reeti Roy said long-term opportunities exist in India’s entertainment industry if K-pop agencies can navigate the structural challenges — particularly those seen in Bollywood — that define the market.

“Most people consume Bollywood music (here). In fact, Indian pop stars who release really good music but are non-Bollywood almost never quite attain that level of fame,” Roy said. “If you look at an Armaan Malik (who collaborated with Eric Nam) he has probably been able to bridge that gap because he has sung a huge number of Bollywood songs while also forging his own independent music career, both in India and internationally."

“So the real barrier for K-pop agencies is going to be structural. That said, if they understand Indian cultural nuances and start catering to the Indian market, there are huge long term possibilities,” she added.

Hybe became the first K-pop agency to enter India in September when it announced its new branch there, marking the company’s fifth overseas expansion, following Japan, North America, Latin America and China.

The Korea Herald also reported last month that Galaxy Corp. is planning to establish a branch in India. The timeline has not yet been disclosed. The company currently operates overseas branches in Japan, the US and Hong Kong, along with a Singapore office that does not function as a separate legal entity.