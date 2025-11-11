Executives from six regional branches meet in Incheon to align strategies under the company’s 'music-platform-tech' framework

Hybe is hosting its Global Leadership Summit in Incheon from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing together more than 80 leaders from its overseas branches across Korea, Japan, the US, Latin America, China and India to discuss the company’s mid- to long-term growth strategy.

The Hybe 2.0 vision, shifting to a "music-platform-tech" framework, focuses on achieving superior global market leadership by prioritizing high-quality content and innovative fan experiences across diverse regional and genre-specific initiatives.

This year’s 3-day summit is the company's largest yet, with the attendance of Chairperson Bang Si-hyuk, CEO Lee Jae-sang, Hybe Japan Chairman Kim Young-min, Hybe America Chairperson and CEO Isaac Lee and President of Hybe x Geffen Records Mitra Darab, alongside leaders from the company’s music, platform and technology divisions.

“The foundation of Hybe’s growth lies in open dialogue and mutual learning across our global teams,” CEO Lee Jae-sang said in a statement on Tuesday. “This summit will serve as a venue for sharing insights accumulated through the execution of our Hybe 2.0 strategy in multiple regions, further amplifying our collective synergy and growth momentum.”

Given recent artist debuts and local projects in Japan, the US and Latin America, the summit sessions will highlight insights from implementing the company’s “multihome, multigenre” strategy across markets and discuss next-phase plans for local artist development.

Launched in June 2023, the annual summit serves as a platform for the K-pop powerhouse’s global management and operational leaders to review key business developments, share insights and strengthen synergy across its multihome network under the unified vision of “One Hybe.”