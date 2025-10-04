With a rare seven-day break this Chuseok, families have time to slow down and reconnect. With everyone gathered together, it’s the perfect chance to discover a new binge-worthy drama.

This Chuseok, gather around the TV with your family and enjoy dramas that cross generations, offering stories that are as engaging as they are heartfelt. From shows that make you laugh to those that tug at your heart, these K-dramas will give you moments to connect, reminisce and even shed a few tears with your loved ones.

"Hi Bye, Mama!" on Netflix, Tving

“Hi Bye, Mama!” centers on Cha Yu-ri (Kim Tae-hee), a mother who dies unexpectedly and returns as a ghost for 49 days to reconnect with her daughter and family.

While the drama deals with grief and loss, it's also sprinkled with lighthearted moments and gentle humor -- like the quirky idea of a modernized ghost world where spirits now live under a kind of democratic system. The series is emotionally rich without being overwhelmingly heavy. This balance allows every family member -- from teenagers to grandparents -- to engage with the story.

"Our Blues" on Netflix, Tving

Set against the picturesque backdrop of a seaside community, "Our Blues" interweaves the lives of a diverse ensemble, each grappling with their own challenges, dreams and secrets.

The series explores love, friendship and hardship with warmth and nuance. Penned by celebrated writer No Hee-kyung and featuring A-list actors Lee Byung-hun ("Squid Game," "Mr. Sunshine") and Shin Min-a ("Karma," "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho"), "Our Blues" was named one of Forbes’ best Korean series of 2022.

Notably, "Our Blues" also breaks new ground in Korean entertainment by casting disabled actors in roles reflecting their lived experiences, including deaf actress Lee So-byeol and writer Jeong Eun-hye, who has Down syndrome, marking one of the first instances in a Korean series where individuals with disabilities portray versions of themselves in a scripted narrative.

"Seoul Busters" on Disney+

"Seoul Busters" is a charming comedic crime series that follows an underperforming yet endearing police team as they tackle cases with a mix of wit, heart and slapstick.

Its brisk pacing and quick character development make it an easy watch for viewers of all ages. Anchored by Kim Dong-wook of "Coffee Prince" fame, the series employs all kinds of comedy -- including parody, wordplay and slapstick -- to craft a lighthearted yet meaningful exploration of moral choices and community bonds -- perfect for family viewing during the holidays.