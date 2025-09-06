As September rolls in and students head back to class, Korean dramas set in high schools are proving once again that the hallways of adolescence are ripe for storytelling. From first loves to rollercoaster friendships, these series capture the turbulence and excitement of teenage life with heart and plenty of drama.

“Friendly Rivalry”

Girl’s Day member and actor Lee Hye-ri delivers a shocking performance, shedding her previous girl-next-door image in this adaptation of the hit webtoon. The series centers on Seul-gi (Jung Soo-bin), a transfer student at the prestigious Chaehwa Girls’ High School, who quickly finds herself drawn into the orbit of Jae-yi (Lee), the school’s top student.

As their bond deepens, "Friendly Rivalry" explores same-sex attraction and the nuanced emotions of teenage girls, weaving in an adrenaline-charged plot that keeps viewers guessing at every turn.

Available on Netflix, Tving, Wavve, Watcha

“Hierarchy”

In this seven-episode drama, Lee Chae-min stars as Kang Ha, a student on a scholarship navigating the elite Jushin High School, where social standing and family wealth define a student’s worth.

“Hierarchy” examines the pressures of a rigid social ladder, highlighting the struggle of students to carve out their own identities. Its meticulously designed sets and visuals underscore the series’ themes, making every scene a calculated reflection of societal structure, all against the backdrop of a luxurious high school.

“True Beauty”

For a lighter, heartwarming take on high school life, try “True Beauty.”

Adapted from one of Naver Webtoon’s most beloved series, the show stars Moon Ga-young as Joo-kyung, a girl who hides behind transformative makeup, while Astro’s Cha Eun-woo plays her love interest Lee Soo-ho. The casting is pitch-perfect, with Cha’s portrayal of Soo-ho especially capturing the webtoon character to a tee.

“True Beauty” blends romance, comedy and coming-of-age moments as Joo-kyung navigates self-discovery, love and the pressures of adolescence — ultimately growing into a confident young woman.

Available on Netflix, Tving

"Study Group"

Tving’s original series "Study Group" brings the story of Ga-min (Hwang Min-hyun), a student determined to improve his grades who refuses to be bogged down by frustration or overthinking. Tackling every obstacle with straightforward determination, Ga-min’s relentless drive makes his story both inspiring and motivating.

According to the series' director, the project drew inspiration from the 2010 Hollywood hit action flick "Kick-Ass," channeling its energy, dynamic visuals and kinetic editing style.

The series features comic-inspired visuals that pay homage to its webtoon origins, while an adrenaline-charged hip-hop soundtrack heightens the action, delivering the feel of Hollywood entertainment layered with a Korean narrative sensibility.

Available on Tving