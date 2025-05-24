Travel back in time with a curated lineup of dramas that bring Korea's rapid urban transformation to life on screen.

These binge-worthy series, set against the backdrops of the 1960s through 1990s, offer a mix of genres — from political thrillers to heartfelt coming-of-age tales.

This weekend, delve into the series that authentically capture the struggles and dreams of everyday Koreans during decades of seismic change.

“Twenty-Five Twenty-One” on Netflix, Tving

Set during the Asian financial crisis and the years following the IMF bailout of Korea in the late 1990s, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" follows the journey of Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) as they navigate love and ambitions. Anchored by poignant performances and an emotionally stirring script, the series resonated deeply with viewers during the pandemic, offering solace and hope amid uncertainty.

The show's compelling mystery — who does Hee-do eventually marry? — kept fans engaged week after week, while its beautiful mise-en-scenes and nostalgic production design made it a standout.

“Boyhood” on Coupang Play

One of Coupang Play’s breakout hits, "Boyhood" chronicles the rise of Jang Byung-tae (Im Si-wan), who relocates to South Chungcheong Province and is unexpectedly mistaken for a fearsome fighter.

Set in the late 1980s, this nostalgic coming-of-age dramedy weaves together a number of period details, from its nostalgic countryside setting to its retro-inspired soundtrack sung by contemporary Korean singer-songwriters.

"Boyhood" struck a chord with audiences, marking a whopping 2,914 percent spike in viewership by its finale. With its sharp comedic beats, the series delivers a charming underdog tale packed with laughs and cultural authenticity.

“Uncle Samsik” on Disney+

Taking a darker, more politically charged turn compared to previous works, "Uncle Samsik" plunges into the volatile 1960s, a period marked by ideological upheaval and national reconstruction. Featuring "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in his highly anticipated K-drama debut, the series centers on the enigmatic political fixer Uncle Samsik (Song), a man with unrelenting ambition.

One of Disney+’s most ambitious Korean originals to date, "Uncle Samsik" meticulously recreates post-war Seoul. With its high production value and powerhouse performances, the political saga will make your weekend fly by.