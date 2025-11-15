Get ready for holiday cheer with warm, cozy vibes of city pop

It is tempting to dive straight into the holiday cheer right after Halloween. If you are itching to get into the year-end spirit, why not enjoy cozy vibe city-pop in November? The songs are not traditional holiday tunes, but they bring the same warm, fuzzy feeling to tide you over until December.

"After This Night" by Yim Jae-beum

Veteran rock singer Yim Jae-beum is known for his powerful vocals, perfect for rock ballads. Yet, his biggest hit, "After This Night," released in 1991, is a song that creates a moody atmosphere with a combination of jazz-inspired chords and soft electronic tones, making it a standout choice for any November playlist.

The song marked a turning point in the singer's career, helping him gain broad public recognition as a solo artist following his transition from rock music.

Unlike the bright and glamorous sound of Japanese city pop, the song is mellow and understated approach, creating a calm, late-night mood rather than a lively, city party vibe.

The lyrics like "I love the beautiful image of you from our past memories" and "I want to feel your love" evoke a sense of yearning, adding a heartfelt narrative to the playlist.

"Overdrive" by Viviz

"Overdrive," a track from Viviz's third mini album "VarioUS," released in January 2023, is one of those songs that you can listen to endlessly, and the kind that lets you drift away into the night thanks to the girl group's dreamy vocals and the song's melody.

"Overdrive" is a smooth, mid-tempo pop track that blends dreamy synths, warm harmonies and gentle percussion, creating a soothing and late-night listening atmosphere, making it feel like a perfect song to wind down to while waiting for the Noel season to arrive.

While many listeners may be familiar with the group due to their powerful songs, it was their use of strong beats combined with sentimental melodies and catchy lyrics that helped them debut as the now-defunct GFriend in 2015.

After GFriend disbanded in 2021, Eunha, SinB and Umji came together as Viviz in 2022.

The words to the song — "Enjoy this moment" and "After a busy day, driving becomes a moment of rest" — invite listeners to let go, and see how driving can be a small respite after unplugging from work.

"Signal" by f(x)

f(x)'s second full-length album "Pink Tape," released in July 2013, is widely considered one of the best albums in K-pop history.

"Signal" was never released as a single, but it stands out in its own way. The song incorporates musical elements characteristic of city pop, such as a funky bassline, bright synthesizers and a retro, vibrant sound that remind music listeners of the 1980s Japanese pop music.

The group was well known for its experimental and eclectic electropop sound, but "Signal" proved it could also craft catchy and groovy songs.

The lyrics compare love to sending signals and trying to communicate with someone you like but are struggling to get through, by blending the catchy hooks K-pop does so well with futuristic, synth-heavy production.