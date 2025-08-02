There’s a certain romance to the height of summer — and these standout dramas capture it with precision. Try out these well-made series that reveal the beauty hidden within the season’s sweltering heat.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” on Netflix, Tving

Set against the sun-drenched shores of Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" delivers a soothing slice-of-life romance.

Shin Min-a stars as a Seoul dentist who, after losing her job, returns to her late mother’s seaside hometown — where she meets a charming jack-of-all-trades played by Kim Seon-ho. Their chemistry anchors the healing drama, which trades adrenaline-fueled plot twists for heartfelt storytelling and literary dialogue.

Lush visuals of the sparkling sea and gentle emotional arcs make this series a feel-good escape, a love letter to community, connection and the small joys of everyday life.

“Our Beloved Summer” on Netflix, Wavve

Bittersweet and emotionally resonant, "Our Beloved Summer" unites stars Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi in a modern-day romance tinged with summertime sweetness.

The story follows Yeon-su (Kim) and Choi Ung (Choi), former high school classmates who once starred in a documentary as polar opposites — the top and bottom of their class — and eventually fell in love. Years after their painful breakup, the long-forgotten documentary goes viral, prompting an unexpected reunion between the two under the camera's gaze.

Through a back-and-forth blend of past and present, the series captures the ache of first love and the complexity of adult relationships. Framed by Korea’s lush summer scenery, it’s a reflective and beautifully shot tale of growth, longing and emotional reconciliation.

“The White Lotus” on Coupang Play

Mike White’s Emmy-winning "The White Lotus" has cemented itself as one of HBO’s crown jewels, a biting social satire wrapped in a luxurious murder mystery.

Each season follows the lives of wealthy guests and beleaguered staff at the titular high-end resort chain, with stunning backdrops running from Hawaii’s picturesque coastlines to Sicily’s Mediterranean vistas and Thailand’s lush, tropical forests.

From the sharp writing, breathtaking mise-en-scenes to the fashion — breezy caftans, lavish sunglasses, fashionable swimsuits and perfectly curated vacation looks — "The White Lotus" is a darkly funny exploration of class, privilege and human folly.

The now-signature format, which teases a murder in the first episode before slowly unraveling the mystery, keeps viewers hooked from start to explosive finish. Try out all three seasons currently available on Coupang Play.