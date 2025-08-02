There’s a certain romance to the height of summer — and these standout dramas capture it with precision. Try out these well-made series that reveal the beauty hidden within the season’s sweltering heat.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," starring Shin Min-a (left) and Kim Seon-ho (tvN)
“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," starring Shin Min-a (left) and Kim Seon-ho (tvN)

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” on Netflix, Tving

Set against the sun-drenched shores of Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" delivers a soothing slice-of-life romance.

Shin Min-a stars as a Seoul dentist who, after losing her job, returns to her late mother’s seaside hometown — where she meets a charming jack-of-all-trades played by Kim Seon-ho. Their chemistry anchors the healing drama, which trades adrenaline-fueled plot twists for heartfelt storytelling and literary dialogue.

Lush visuals of the sparkling sea and gentle emotional arcs make this series a feel-good escape, a love letter to community, connection and the small joys of everyday life.

“Our Beloved Summer," starring Kim Da-mi (left) and Choi Woo-shik (SBS)
“Our Beloved Summer," starring Kim Da-mi (left) and Choi Woo-shik (SBS)

“Our Beloved Summer” on Netflix, Wavve

Bittersweet and emotionally resonant, "Our Beloved Summer" unites stars Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi in a modern-day romance tinged with summertime sweetness.

The story follows Yeon-su (Kim) and Choi Ung (Choi), former high school classmates who once starred in a documentary as polar opposites — the top and bottom of their class — and eventually fell in love. Years after their painful breakup, the long-forgotten documentary goes viral, prompting an unexpected reunion between the two under the camera's gaze.

Through a back-and-forth blend of past and present, the series captures the ache of first love and the complexity of adult relationships. Framed by Korea’s lush summer scenery, it’s a reflective and beautifully shot tale of growth, longing and emotional reconciliation.

“The White Lotus” Season 3, starring (from left) Samuel Nivola, Sarah Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger (HBO)
“The White Lotus” Season 3, starring (from left) Samuel Nivola, Sarah Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger (HBO)

“The White Lotus” on Coupang Play

Mike White’s Emmy-winning "The White Lotus" has cemented itself as one of HBO’s crown jewels, a biting social satire wrapped in a luxurious murder mystery.

Each season follows the lives of wealthy guests and beleaguered staff at the titular high-end resort chain, with stunning backdrops running from Hawaii’s picturesque coastlines to Sicily’s Mediterranean vistas and Thailand’s lush, tropical forests.

From the sharp writing, breathtaking mise-en-scenes to the fashion — breezy caftans, lavish sunglasses, fashionable swimsuits and perfectly curated vacation looks — "The White Lotus" is a darkly funny exploration of class, privilege and human folly.

The now-signature format, which teases a murder in the first episode before slowly unraveling the mystery, keeps viewers hooked from start to explosive finish. Try out all three seasons currently available on Coupang Play.


yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com