Scream away the heat with these chilling horror series. From short, easily digestible anthologies to adaptations of hit webtoons, these shows may be just what you need to binge on these hot, sleepless summer nights.

'Hell Is Other People' on Tving, Disney+

Based on the hit Naver Webtoon of the same name, "Hell Is Other People" brings to life Jean-Paul Sartre’s famous aphorism: the torment of being trapped under the gaze and judgment of others.

The story follows Jong-woo, a young man slowly unraveling as he moves to a hostel with disturbing residents. Im Si-wan, playing Jong-woo, immaculately captures the character's slow descent into paranoia and fear, while the supporting cast, with characters that closely mirror their creepy webtoon counterparts, deepen the sense of unease.

This slow-burn horror story probes a question at the core of the human psyche — what does it mean to live alongside people who are completely foreign to us?

'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix

From visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes "Cabinet of Curiosities," a macabre anthology series that blends visual craftsmanship with classic horror storytelling. Each of the eight standalone episodes offers wildly imaginative scenarios, coupled with Del Toro's signature cinematic elegance.

The series makes for an easy watch, with straightforward storylines that aren't overly cerebral.

Still, it delivers some thematic messages that linger after the credits have rolled. Thanks to its short episodes and tight pacing, the series is highly bingeable, although it should be noted that it has received mixed reviews due to its graphic content.

"American Horror Stories" on Disney+

A spinoff of the popular "American Horror Story," "American Horror Stories" delivers quick-hit horror through an anthology format. Spanning three seasons, each episode tells a self-contained story, allowing for a fast-paced and varied viewing experience.

The episodes explore unsettling ideas ranging from internet folklore, such as the Backrooms, to modern themes such as clone robots. If you're looking for themes and concepts rarely seen in live-action series, these creative horror tales are the ones to dive into.