New England Conservatory alumni to perform one-hour concert in Boston, Sept. 26, as part of new education campaign

South Korean piano sensation Lim Yunchan, the youngest gold medalist of the Cliburn International Piano Competition, has often spoken about the profound influence of his teacher, Sohn Minsoo. Their artistic bond was on full display in July when the teacher and the student shared the stage for a compelling four-hands performance.

Sohn, in turn, has frequently credited his mentors Russell Sherman and Byun Wha Kyung with shaping his artistry since he met them at the New England Conservatory at the age of 18.

This lineage of teacher and student will come full circle on Sept. 26, when Lim, Sohn and Byun perform together in a concert at Jordan Hall, a 1,051-seat concert hall in Boston. Announced Monday by the NEC, the program will also feature Evren Ozel, bronze medalist of the 2025 Cliburn Competition and a current student of Byun.

"This performance is not just a concert; it is the living embodiment of how artistry is cultivated and passed forward from teacher to student to society," said Andrea Kalyn, President of New England Conservatory. “In one evening, audiences will experience the brilliance of world-renowned artists who were shaped by the profound impact of their NEC mentors.”

Music students in Boston, community leaders, NEC supporters and friends, faculty and staff will be invited for the one-hour performance, NEC said. No details about the program have been released as of press time.

The Sept. 26 concert is tied to NEC's launch of a $150 million campaign to transform music education, according to the school.

When Lim, Sohn and Byun speak of their mentors, what they share in common is an emphasis on being shaped beyond technicality, opening paths to deeper artistic and humanistic insights.

When Sohn joined the NEC faculty in November 2022, Lim followed his teacher there. The 21-year-old pianist is currently enrolled in the Institute for Concert Artists, a two-year program designed for musicians on the threshold of major performing careers. Launched in September 2024, the program has seven students, including Lim, pianist Evren Ozel and Korean pianist Shin Chang-yong.

Byun, a graduate of Seoul National University, is considered one of the most influential piano teachers in the world, with her students winning the highest honors at international competitions.

"My teacher, Russell Sherman, taught me that music is a journey of self-discovery, where we explore with curiosity and stir the soul without ever losing our sense of wonder," Byun said. "I have continued this quest through my own teaching, striving to pass on the mission of elevating the artistic spirit and contributing to humanity. I've learned even more from my students. To share this stage with three generations is an experience that leaves me truly elated."

Byun began a master's degree program at NEC in 1972 and joined the NEC faculty in 1979. The couple taught numerous students until Sherman died on Sept. 30, 2023.

One of their students includes Paik Hae-sun, a Korean pianist who is currently a co-chair of NEC's piano department. In an August press conference, Paik said that her mentors showed her that teaching is not confined to school.

Paik’s student Kim Sae-hyun, this year's winner of the Long-Thibaud Competition, represents another link in this pedagogical chain.