Teacher and pupil talk about meaning of collaboration, repertoire and more

Celebrated pianists Sohn Min-soo and Lim Yunchan will share the stage next week in a rare four-hand concert in Seoul, presenting works by Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Strauss.

Ahead of their performance in Seoul -- and at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland later this month -- they shared their thoughts in writing about preparing for the concerts, the meaning of playing together, and what a duo performance reveals that solo stages cannot.

For Sohn, 49, a respected educator and laureate of the Honens International Piano Competition, and Lim, 21, who rose to international prominence after winning the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at 18, preparing for this program was a process of conversation and exploration. “One of the privileges we cherish as musicians is imagining the next stage while searching for new repertoire,” Sohn noted, describing how their discussions focused on what constitutes “good music” and “good performance.”

“We chose works that let our musical voices meet naturally and form a unified flow -- pieces that matter deeply to both of us," Sohn added.

In addition to Brahms' Sonata for two pianos in F minor, Op. 34b, their program features Rachmaninoff’s "Symphonic Dances" and a two-piano arrangement of Strauss’ "Der Rosenkavalier" suite.

“These are pieces I’ve carried somewhere in my heart since I was young," Lim said.

Sohn explained that Rachmaninoff’s "Symphonic Dances" is, in a sense, the culmination of the composer's life, written in his final years. "For a long time, Yunchan and I have listened together to a recording of Rachmaninoff himself improvising at the piano before Ormandy (conductor Eugene Ormandy), sharing our amazement and many conversations about it. The piece, which heightens emotions of death, faith and transcendence through dance, is a work that has naturally remained deeply within us."

Strauss’ "Der Rosenkavalier" was first introduced to Sohn by his teacher, Russell Sherman, and later shared with Lim, becoming meaningful for them both. The two-piano arrangement they will perform was crafted by young composer Lee Hanurij, whom Lim described as “a musician chosen by God.”

“People often say everything in this world is already decided, but I believe that, among all things, it is God who chooses who will make music. And from what I have seen, Hanurij is one of those musicians,” Lim said, adding that Lee's deep understanding of the piano allows him to bring out the instrument’s unique charm in this arrangement.

Sohn noted that the arrangement preserves the nuance and emotional depth of the original while revealing a density and delicacy unique to the piano. “It will be a special experience to share the beauty and depth of this piece -- which is not often encountered outside of a large production -- through the more intimate scale of two pianos,” he said.

For both pianists, the essence of duo performance lies in listening. Sohn emphasized the importance of responding to the other’s voice and recognizing that the music is completed not by one’s own sound alone but by how the performers share space and embrace each other’s interpretations.

"Rather than performing in a particular way, I simply want to sing together. Performing together means that, while we are teacher and student, we are also two people from completely different worlds coming together to create music. The fact that these two very different individuals meet, spend time thinking and struggling, and arrive at the music they create together -- that in itself is what gives this performance its meaning," Lim said, adding that a good duo is "one that makes the piano sing."

Speaking about each other’s playing, Sohn highlighted Lim’s ability to create moments on stage that draw listeners in, and his dedication to serving the music. Lim shared that his teacher’s influence is immeasurable in every aspect of his life.

"I love those magical moments when Yunchan is on stage, as if he is redrawing time and space, instantly drawing in the audience’s breath. And I am deeply moved by the way he prepares more intensely than anyone to create that true sense of freedom, constantly emptying himself to understand the essence of the music, and willingly setting aside everything else for the sake of music. Offstage, he is someone who always prompts me to ask new questions. At times, he reminds me of certain essentials I had forgotten. Before being my student, he is a fellow musician who loves and shares music, and I respect his sincerity and passion," Sohn said.

"It is impossible to single out just one influence because my teacher has had an absolute and far-reaching impact on both my life and music," Lim noted.

The concert "Hyundai Card Culture Project 30: Sohn Min-soo & Lim Yunchan,” part of Hyundai Card’s Culture Project series, takes place July 14 at Lotte Concert Hall and July 15 at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall.