Celebrated master-pupil duo to perform together in July for Hyundai Card Culture Project

The celebrated teacher-pupil pianists Sohn Min-soo and Lim Yunchan will share the stage this July in a rare four-hands concert.

The “Hyundai Card Culture Project 30: Sohn Min-soo & Lim Yunchan” concert, part of Hyundai Card’s Culture Project series, takes place July 14 at Lotte Concert Hall and July 15 at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall.

The program features a rare duo recital by two of Korea’s most renowned pianists. Sohn, a laureate of the Honens International Piano Competition and a respected educator currently teaching at the New England Conservatory, is widely recognized for his commanding artistry and depth. Lim, who shot to international fame after winning the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at the age of 18, has since earned widespread acclaim for his laser-sharp focus and explosive interpretations. Most notably, his debut album, "Chopin: Etudes," garnered top honors at the 2024 BBC Music Magazine Awards and the Gramophone Classical Music Awards.

The duo will perform three major works: Brahms’ Sonata for Two Pianos in F minor, Op. 34b, Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, and a special two-piano arrangement of Richard Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier Suite, adapted by Lee Hanurij.

This program will also be presented at the 2025 Verbier Festival in Switzerland, which runs from July 16 to August 3, offering Korean audiences a unique opportunity to preview an internationally touring program. Their performance on July 25 at the festival is already sold out.

This performance in Seoul marks the first-ever classical concert in the Hyundai Card Culture Project series, which has explored new creative territory across music, theater, visual art, architecture and film.

Tickets range from ₩60,000 to ₩150,000 ($43 to $107), and are available through NOL Ticket, with discounts offered to Hyundai Card members.