The 316 South Korean workers released by US immigration authorities were met by a Korean government delegation headed by Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik upon arrival at Incheon Airport on Friday.

Kang stood near the gate at the terminal and led the applause for the workers, who were detained on Sept. 4 in a US immigration crackdown at the construction site of the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor joint battery plant in Georgia.

"I feel deeply sorry that we could not bring them back sooner. ... We ask all citizens who waited alongside us to finally rest easy. We are also paying close attention to providing psychological support for those returning," Kang said.

Joining Kang in welcoming the workers was LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung, who accompanied First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and 19 other delegates from South Korea who headed to the US to manage the situation. "As a company, we will do everything we can to ensure that those who’ve returned are able to reintegrate smoothly," he said.

Immediately after getting off the chartered plane, the workers were seen calling their family members, who expressed concern over their safety during the eight-day detention.

Kang, President Lee Jae Myung's top aide, vowed that the government will work to improve the visa issuance and stay system for Korean workers working in the US -- the issue that led to the recent raid. The detentions at an installation that represents Korea's investment efforts in the US sent shock and concern through Korea, particularly as the workers were seen on TV being handcuffed and shackled.

Most of the arrested Koreans entered the US on the ESTA visa waiver program or on B-1 short-term business visitor visas, as per long-held practice for Korean companies dispatching regular employees. This has been due to difficulty in acquiring H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers.

“Visa-related issues require comprehensive measures. A Korea-US working group has already been launched, and our ministers have also been in discussions. This forms an important foundation for further improvements," said First Vice Foreign Minister Park.

Kang said it will take time to address the fundamental problems, which stem from differences in the work visa systems of the two countries. He said South Korea and the US will work together to address the visa issue, but said he cannot go into specifics as of now.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Friday that he is sending letters to prominent US politicians, requesting follow-up measures on the recent incident. According to a press release from Woo's office, possible measures include a quota specifically for skilled workers from South Korea.

The letters are to be sent to US Vice President JD Vance, Senate President Pro Tempore and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.