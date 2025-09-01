2PM member reflects on 17 years in K-pop, teams up with Stray Kids’ Changbin, hints at group comeback

Jun. K, singer-songwriter and member of JYP Entertainment’s boy band 2PM, is celebrating his 17th debut anniversary in September with a new sense of acceptance and gratitude.

The veteran idol returns with his fourth EP, "Dear My Muse," on Monday — his first in four years and eight months since the release of "20 Minutes."

Meeting with reporters in Seoul five days before the release, Jun. K said the album is dedicated to fans who have supported him through nearly two decades in the industry.

“Having been active for 17 years, I’m grateful to the fans who continue to keep me going in music,” he said. “As time passes, my gratitude only deepens. I wanted this album to be a gift.”

The EP's five tracks include the lead track “R&B Me” featuring Stray Kids’ Changbin, alongside “Privacy,” “All On You” (featuring Youha), “Largo” and “Happy Ending.” Jun. K once again contributed to the songwriting and production of all tracks.

The lead track blends synth sounds with Jun. K’s smooth vocals in a melodic pop style, wrapped in dreamy, tender lyrics about love.

“The name ‘R&B Me’ was my idea. I wanted a title with ‘R&B’ in it, even though the (song's) genre leans closer to pop. Overall, it’s meant to be an easy-listening love song,” he explained.

Initially, the track had no rap verse — until Jun. K thought of Changbin.

“I felt the song needed a point of impact, maybe a rap part. When I sent a demo to the company, Changbin came to mind. I even told him he could tweak my lyrics, but he insisted on keeping the original and went straight into recording,” Jun. K said. Changbin is his labelmate under JYP Entertainment.

While admiring Stray Kids’ work ethic, Jun. K admitted concern over how younger boy groups are pushed to perform relentlessly.

“These days, groups spend so much time flying overseas. I worry about their health and mental state,” he said. “This job depends on the public's love, but idols need ways to stabilize themselves. I nearly broke down once, but I found my own methods.”

For him, maintaining daily routines and light exercise has been key.

“Idols can feel most empty when they’re suddenly alone after being surrounded by people,” he said. “That’s when anxiety strikes. For the past two years, I’ve managed it with simple habits — jogging and home workouts.”

Looking ahead, Jun. K also hinted at a possible 2PM comeback. The boy band last released an album, “Must,” in June 2021.

“We recently met and agreed we wanted to do something, though nothing has been decided yet,” he said. “Watching Super Junior mark their 20th anniversary made me a bit envious. Our 20th isn’t far away, so I want us to prepare something meaningful together.”