Jang Wooyoung of 2PM will release a new album in mid-September, according to a local media report Thursday.

In June he dropped the digital single “Simple Dance,” written and produced by himself, and his last solo album was his second EP, “Bye,” released in 2018.

He is slated to hold solo shows in Seoul on Sept. 27-28, his first solo concert in about seven years.

Also on Thursday, Im Seulong of 2AM announced plans for a solo fan concert in Seoul on Sept. 21.

Dubbed “Ong Boarding,” it will be his first such event on his own.

“I’ve been seeing you (fans) through a range of channels so far, but it has been a while since I've had a stage that I can focus solely on, which makes it all the more meaningful,” he said via his agency, Zenith CNM.