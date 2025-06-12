Lim Seulong of 2AM is gearing up for a solo comeback, according to a local media report Thursday.

He is putting together a physical single that is expected to come out in mid-July, about eight years after his previous solo effort, “Sea of Love,” his fifth solo digital single.

The singer and actor has released a string of singles, as a member of the band as well as original soundtracks, and appeared in the drama “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” in 2024r.

Wooyoung of 2PM also signaled his return as a solo performer. He is set to drop the digital single “Simple Dance” on June 23, about 7 1/2 years after his second solo EP “Bye.”

He has been preparing for the comeback, hosting his first solo fan meetups in Seoul and Busan and hosting fan concerts in Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei with bandmates Jun.K and Nichkhun last year.