Singer-actor to star in tvN’s 'Typhoon Company' and Netflix’s 'Cashero,' later this year

Actor and singer Lee Junho, member of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2PM, has launched a new management agency, O3 Collective, marking the start of a new phase in his career.

O3 Collective defines itself as “a creative collective built on three pillars: the artist’s identity (One), the originality of content (Original), and the system of management (Orbit). Together, these create a singular orbit of creativity,” the company said in a statement, Monday.

Former CJ ENM executive Yang Hye-young, who led brand strategy and live entertainment at the entertainment giant, has joined O3 Collective as co-founder.

Lee debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM and has since developed a career as both a musician and an actor. He made his screen debut in the 2013 film “Cold Eyes” and later starred in several television series, including “Good Manager," "The Red Sleeve” and “King the Land.”

He is set to appear in tvN’s “Typhoon Company” and Netflix’s original series “Cashero,” later this year.

On Tuesday, Lee will also open a fan community and official membership on the global fandom platform, Weverse.